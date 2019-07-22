GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff's Office Deputy Matthew Self is known by many in the county for his bravery after responding to a domestic dispute that turned violent in February 2017.

RELATED: Triad Deputy Shot Twice After Responding to 911 Hang-Up Knows Dangers of Domestic Calls

The deputy was shot in the arm and hip by 53-year-old Donald Meador, who also shot his wife during the incident. After some time recovering, Self went back to work on light office duty.

Donald Meador, Jr.

To honor his bravery, U.S. Representative Mark Walker is hosting a special Congressional Badge of Bravery Ceremony at the Guilford Metro 911 Center with the offices of U.S. Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office to honor Deputy Self.

MORE: One Year Since Guilford Deputy Shot While Responding to Call

"During the incident, Deputy Self acted decisively and courageously to respond to this violent assault and remained in the fight after being severely wounded. His quick actions were instrumental not only in protecting the life of the assailant’s fleeing spouse but also in protecting his own life," Walker's office shared in a press release.



"Deputy Matthew Self's bravery and actions are those of a true American hero," Walker said. "He selflessly ran to danger and risked his life for the sake of someone else. We beam with pride at the magnitude of his courage and are inspired by his noble service to others."









