Guilford County detention officer home from hospital after inmate attack

Sheldon Kaminsky's wife, Candy, said her husband was able to come home on Sunday after spending 46 days in the hospital. For part of his stay, Kaminsky was placed in the ICU and on a ventilator because he could not breathe on his own. The officer suffered several facial fractures in the attack.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Elijah Evans attacked Kaminsky on July 15. Officials said that the attack was unprovoked, and Evans knocked Kaminsky unconscious.

The sheriff's office charged Evans with felony assault on an on-duty Detention Officer inflicting serious injury.

Evans was in jail for other violent crimes such as felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor assault on a government employee.

Kaminsky has served in law enforcement for 30 years. He spent the last three years at the Guilford County Detention Center.