5 Guilford County detention officers test positive for COVID-19

Five detention officers have tested positive for coronavirus according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, only 2 of the officers had contact with inmates and other officers during the time they have had the virus.

The county health department has already gone through contact tracing efforts to alert anyone involved.

4 of the officers are currently quarantining and 1 is already back to work.