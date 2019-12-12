RALEIGH, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Marc Tyrey as a District Court Judge in Guilford County.

Tyrey will fill the vacancy which was created by the passing Chief District County Judge Tom Jarrell. He will serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 18, which serves Guilford County.

“Marc has been an integral part of the Guilford County legal community for more than 20 years, and I appreciate his commitment to continue serving,” Gov. Cooper said.

Tyrey began his legal career as an assistant district attorney in the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office. He has practiced law in Guilford County since 1988.

