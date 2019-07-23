WHITSETT, N.C. — A child was bitten by a dog in Whitsett Monday night.

Lisa Lee with Guilford Animal Control said the child was bitten in the face by a pit bull mix at a home on Village Road. The dog was taken to the animal shelter and is on a 10-day quarantine there. The owner, who lives at the home where the child was bitten, requested to get the dog back after the quarantine.

The child is expected to be OK. Their age wasn't available. It's not yet known if charges will be filed.

