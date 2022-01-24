Guilford County EMS creates first-ever EMT academy

Staffing shortages have had a major impact on Guilford County Emergency services. They hope to fill up vacant positions and keep ambulances on the roads.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County EMS has created its first-ever in-house EMT academy.

Officials say people can apply even if they don't have prior emergency medical training.

The agency says 12 EMT positions are open right now. Classes for new hires take four months to complete.

Students get hands-on experience in the class by running real-world EMS calls.

"To take people who have worked in other industries, potentially the restaurant industry, the construction industry, armed services, places like that, and give them base knowledge to train them from the ground up to work on the street. We can't teach great work ethic, but we can teach EMT skills, so we are trying to merry people that have good service in their bones and put them on the streets," Deputy PIO Scott Muthersbaugh explained.

EMT trainees will be paid full time with benefits. The county also covers the cost of tuition, certification costs, fees, uniforms, equipment, and course materials.

"We know that there have been people interested in getting in the field but couldn't go to school while trying to work another full-time job. So, we tried to take that hurdle out of the way, and from our standpoint, it makes things more efficient," Muthersbaugh said.

Once students graduate they will partner with current Guilford County EMS providers and work on ambulances deployed throughout the county.