GREENSBORO, N.C. — In any profession, several would agree that experience is always the best teacher!

That's a lesson that Guilford County EMS Paramedic Academy students learned first hand on Tuesday.

That's because students at the academy got the chance to practice intubation.

PHOTOS | Guilford County EMS Paramedic Academy Students Practice Intubation On Pigs Students practice intubation. Students practice intubation. Students practice intubation. Students practice intubation.

Intubation is the placement of a flexible plastic tube into the trachea in order to maintain an open airway to serve as a conduit through which to administer certain drugs.

In order to get hands-on and put this work into practice, academy students used pigs provided by 'Neese's Sausage.'

We're sure this will go down as a learning experience the students will never forget!

