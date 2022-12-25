Summerfield firefighter dies after crashing into tree

State Highway Patrol said Matthew Scott Hall, 31, was driving southwest on Bethany Road when he crashed into a tree.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County firefighter is dead after a crash in Rockingham County Sunday.

State Highway Patrol said Matthew Scott Hall, 31, of Madison, N.C. was driving in a 2007 Chevrolet truck southwest on Bethany Road when he crossed the centerline, drove off the roadway down an embankment, and into a tree before 9 a.m.

Hall died at the scene.

Hall was a firefighter for the Summerfield Fire Department in Guilford County and was also the Assistant Chief with Madison Rescue Squad.

The Summerfield Fire District released this statement on Facebook after Hall's death.

It reads in part: "We have lost a brother and friend today. Our hearts are heavy...He was a true friend with a servant’s heart."

Troopers learned during the investigation that Hall had been missing since Friday night.

Investigators do not know what caused Hall to travel off the roadway. Officials do not believe that speed was a factor.

One lane of Bethany Road was closed for four hours during the investigation, the lane reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

