Triad firefighters greet colleague battling cancer

The Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Chief says one of his firefighters is battling cancer, so his colleagues made sure to let him know he is loved.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Grab those tissues because this might be one of the most heartwarming stories you'll read.

The Pinecrpft Sedgefield Fire Chief says one of his firefighters is battling cancer.

Darren Flippin had surgery Wednesday morning and fellow firefighters surprised him when he got to the hospital by showering him with support!

In the video, you can see the line of hugs that just kept going.

Flippin's wife said the kind gesture brought her to tears. Just so you know, the fire chief said the surgery went well.

