GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Following the severe storms that passed through our area, many school districts were shut down for the day and WFMY News 2 crews met a pair of teachers who say that's a wise decision.



"If you put one child's life at risk or a parent its not worth it," said Alamance county teacher, John Trammell. He says he and his wife, Tracey, a Guilford county teacher usually survey flood-prone areas near them. And he says this amount of flooding is new for them.

"In the last 6 or 7 years, I've not seen it this way when we come out here. But we're both teachers and we've been riding around today checking things out. You can see this is the reason we're not in school today its right there."

High Rock Road in Gibsonville looks more like a lake!

Clifford Sockwell

Flooding and cresting rivers have been a concern all across our area. Rescue crews had to rescue 8 campers from a the Dan River Campground Friday.

Trammell said there's no safe way to travel through the floodwaters. "Even with a four-wheel-drive, you'd be crazy to try to drive across this because it's moving so fast."

He says even though the storm is surprising when it comes to North Carolina weather, expect the unexpected.

"It is unusual but its the weather. Whenever you think you understand the weather, it's gonna prove that you don't."

