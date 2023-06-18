Guilford County foster family hopes to adopt 2 of its foster children

Andrew Brake told his wife he wanted four kids. He currently has five foster kids and wants to adopt two of them.

Example video title will go here for this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A Guilford County man has a unique perspective for this Father's Day. Andrew Blake and his wife currently foster five children, all younger than 5 years old.

The couple always wanted to have kids, but infertility prevented them from doing so. They've since become foster parents for nearly two decades.

The Blakes are now hoping to adopt.

"We started with a private adoption agency six or seven years ago," Blake said. "It took several years to get matched up for our first adoption."

Blake said the adoption process is still playing out. He wants to adopt two of the children he and his wife foster.

Blake said he values the family that serving as a foster parent has given him.

"They call each other brothers and sisters," Blake said. "They're not friends. They're some people they live with. They're brothers and sisters."

Blake said he's grateful he has the opportunity to experience fatherhood despite his and his wife's struggles with having their own kids.

Fostering children has created years of good memories for the Blakes. However, Blake knows that the good times can end at any second.

"I think if you're not upset, won't cry, I don't think you did it right," Blake said.

This Father's Day, Blake just wants to soak in every moment he can with his foster kids. He said he doesn't want any gifts. He just hopes for some quality time.