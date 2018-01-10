GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- Guilford County is getting a new and improved animal shelter.

County commissioners allocated close to $15 million for the new shelter. It will get built on nearly twelve acres of land on Guilford College Road, just a few minutes away from the current location.

Guilford County Animal Services Director Jorge Ortez, said the shelter typically holds about 500 animals.

The new building will give the animals more space, reduce their length of stay, and bring down euthanasia rates.

"We'll be able to take care of those dogs and cats a whole lot better. The cleaning is gonna be easier. You know, preventing, disinfecting, the disease prevention piece is gonna, it's gonna improve as well," said Ortez.

The county will bid for contractors next, but that might not happen until January or February. Ortega hopes the new building will be complete in two years.

