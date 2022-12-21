Guilford County, Greensboro discuss short and long-term solutions for homelessness

Greensboro set up pallet shelters. Guilford County took ideas from Denver and Asheville.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Wednesday marked the longest night of the year with bitter cold on the way, all as Guilford County ramped up efforts to shelter the homeless.

In Greensboro, temporary shelters known as pallet homes are being set up at Pomona Park. The city is hoping to move 60 people in before Christmas.

City council members toured the shelter community Wednesday. County Commission Chair Skip Alston said about 20 people experiencing homelessness have died this year.

With even colder temperatures on the way, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the top priority is providing shelter.

"This is a temporary measure but what we are looking at is a way to make sure that people don't die on the street," Vaughan said. "This was a good alternative for short-term emergency housing. We know we need to look at long-term housing. This is not an and or, this is a both."

Vaughan was one official who attended a county meeting to create a Housing and Homelessness Task Force.

Guilford County Commissioners are dedicating $8 million of American Rescue Plan money for that task force to come up with ways to address homelessness.

Wednesday evening, they heard about what Denver, Colorado and Asheville are doing.

Denver's presentation focused on what they call their Social Impact Bond. The funds provide housing and support for homeless people who might otherwise end up in jail or the hospital without help.

Denver said 86 percent of people in the program had stable housing a year after entering the program. The city also saw a drop in arrests and shelter stays.

Asheville is turning two hotels into shelters. Both are for people who are on their way out of chronic homelessness. The city is partnering with private groups to make it happen.

Greensboro is using the Regency Inn as a winter shelter but its at capacity. The Interactive Resource Center is open as a warming shelter.

In High Point, there are warming shelters at West End Ministries, the Salvation Army of High Point and Open Door Ministries.