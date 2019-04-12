GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro Police and Guilford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.

25-year-old Michael Abernathy Jr. is wanted on several charges, including breaking and entering. Three of those cases happened in Greensboro. Another one happened in Guilford County.

We talked to one of his alleged victims who's 84 years old. She says he stole her wedding bands.

If you see him, don't approach him. Just call the police at 336-373-1000.

