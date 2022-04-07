AG Stein joins Guilford County leaders for discussion on opioid treatment, epidemic

Attorney General Josh Stein was in Greensboro Thursday to speak with leaders about the treatment programs available for people battling substance use disorders.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Leaders from Guilford County and across the state came together Thursday to discuss the state of the opioid epidemic and solutions to help fight it.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was at the Guilford County Detention Center to discuss the treatment program at the facility.

The program is a collaboration between the detention center, GCSTOP, and the county's reentry council.

"We partnered with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and Guilford County reentry council, so we're going to be providing substance use services for folks that come into the jail that have some sort of substance use disorder," said GCSTOP Syringe Services Program Coordinator Tyler Yates.

Through the program, Yates said they'll get the care and education needed to help fight the disorder.

"Our goal is to make it to the jail within 72 hours of them being admitted into the jail. Their names will be sent over to us and as soon as we get out we'll do an assessment with them to see what criteria they meet, see what their needs are, see what they want to do, and just kind of meet them where they are," said Yates.

Attorney General Stein said this program is crucial in helping the fight.

"Addiction is a major driver of criminal behavior. Eighty percent of people in this jail today have either drug addiction or mental health challenges, so if we can help people overcome their substance use disorder, we can dramatically reduce criminal behavior which can make the community safer," said Stein.

Yates said when they leave jail, people will be connected with services to help them transition back into the community.

"We’ll connect them with Guilford County Reentry Program, kind of depending on the circumstances around their case, in particular, that will kind of decide what happens next," said Yates, "Ideally what will happen is they’ll be connected with our nurse practitioner who will prescribe buprenorphine to them if they have an opioid use disorder."

Yates said they will also get a Narcan kit and have access to follow-up care if that's something they're interested in.

Stein also talked about the money soon to be available to North Carolina and Triad counties through a settlement.

"The national opioid settlement, $26 billion, the first installment was just made," said Stein. He said North Carolina will get its share of $750 million this summer.

"Where those funds will go is to counties, local governments all across the state to fund local programs like Sheriff Rogers is doing right here in the Guilford county detention center," he said.

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston said during the meeting the county needs a long-term rehabilitation facility to help get people the treatment they need.