Guilford County Health Department temporarily closed due to police investigation

Police said they were called to a welfare check at the health department on Wendover Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Health Department on Wendover Avenue is closed until 12 p.m. Thursday due to a police investigation, according to a release from county officials.

Greensboro police said they were called to the building a little after 6 a.m. for a welfare check. GPD said there is no threat to the public or officers.

Police said some roads are blocked off near the health department while officers check on the wellbeing of someone there.

County officials said those with appointments at the health department Thursday morning will be contacted to reschedule.

This is a developing story. We're working to get more details. Check back for updates.