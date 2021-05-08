'We are optimistic' | Guilford County Health Department to begin offering $100 cash cards for vaccinations starting Saturday

At certain locations, and at certain times, the health department will start handing out $100 cash cards to people getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The first of several vaccination events in Guilford County, where $100 cash cards will be offered to people getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, kicks off on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum. It runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

According to health directors in other counties, these efforts have gone well so far. In both Randolph and Rockingham Counties, the incentive meant an uptick in one-day vaccination. In Forsyth County, they ran out of the cash cards within hours - with nearly 300 people showing up.

This news from surrounding areas is promising for health leaders in Guilford County. Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is expecting a decent turnout.

"We did receive plenty of inquiries about that. We are optimistic about this particular incentive, that it's going to drive some additional people to at least start their series," she said.

You have to be 18 and older to be eligible, and the $100 cash card is only for people getting their first dose. People who drive someone to their first appointment can get a $25 cash card.

Dr. Vann told WFMY News 2 that since Saturday is the first day, they might have some logistics they need to iron out, but her team is dedicated to making sure that you will get your money.

"We want you to come out. We want you to get your first shot. You will receive your $100 voucher, it might not be there on the spot. We might need to send it out to you, send somebody out to give it to you or ask you to come and get it from us at a later date, but we are going to figure it out."