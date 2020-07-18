'Logistically, this is going to be a challenge' | Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann on school reopening, cases numbers & community spread

It's been non-stop work for Guilford County's Public Health Director and her team as they work to combat the coronavirus ahead of the fall semester.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Coronavirus case numbers in Guilford County continue to rise. Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann says, on average, there are about 60-70 new cases per day.

In her eyes, the community spread is far too high at the present time - especially with hopes of reopening schools on the horizon.

"Once we manage to suppress the virus in our community, I believe that that's going to be a start to looking at reopening the schools safely," Dr. Vann said Friday.

Right now, school systems across the Triad are reinventing every part of the school day, from how w students ride the bus, to how they sit in class and eat lunch.

Since March, the Health Department has worked closely alongside Guilford County Schools to work through these challenges and brainstorm the best practices.

"I know that logistically this is going to be a challenge and a struggle to try to find ways to do this the best way that we can," said Dr. Vann.

They've already worked through countless questions and concerns. Many social distancing and safety recommendations she's already discussed with GCS, made it into the state guidance for school reopening.

"That makes us think that, okay, we were definitely on the right track from the very beginning," she said.

There's still work to be done.

Dr. Vann emphasized that safety measures only work in reducing the risk if they're done together. For example, temperature screenings alone aren't enough. Anyone entering a building must also be asked questions about exposure or other symptoms.

"That cannot exist independently from other measures. They are all pieces to the puzzle to try to reduce the risk of exposure as much as possible," she said, "It's not going to be perfect."