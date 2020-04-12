Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said the first doses of COVID-19 could be in the Triad in a matter of weeks but case numbers are still too high.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Coronavirus numbers continue to climb in Guilford County as health leaders wait to see if a post-Thanksgiving spike in cases is coming but the wait for a vaccine is getting shorter.

Guilford County Director of Public Health Dr. Iulia Vann said the details of vaccine distribution are still coming together but the first doses will come next month. It's not yet clear how many will end up in Greensboro at first.

"It is an estimated date of December 14 when the first shipment of vaccines from Pfizer will be received in North Carolina," Vann said.

Doctor Vann said hospitals will likely be the first to receive that vaccine but she hopes health departments will get the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in the second round. She said that's estimated to come on December 21.

Vann said they are very prepared to store the Moderna vaccine, which has to be kept cold, but not at the ultra cold temperatures the Pfizer vaccine must be stored at.

She said she doesn't think the health department will get many doses of the Pfizer vaccine at first.

"We have one freezer that will allow us to store some of them that has that very, very low temperature capacity," Vann said.

Doctor Vann said the county department of public health is working with UNC-Greensboro's research department to use their cold storage.

The department will likely buy a new freezer to store the vaccine long term.

Meanwhile, Vann said Guilford County's coronavirus numbers don't seem to be headed for a decline, even if we don't see a spike due to Thanksgiving celebrations.

She said a spike after Christmas and New Year's could be more likely.

"A lot of people might have vacation or days off during this time in December, more than they actually had for Thanksgiving. I believe that the chances for people to travel and to gather during the time that is coming up are a little bit higher," Vann said.

She said to avoid a possible spike during the holidays, we need to keep up the Three W's and avoid gatherings. Some, she said, might need to take the extra step of getting tested.

Coronavirus testing demand has been high across Guilford County for weeks. Friday, many lined up in the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot for a drive through testing event hosted by the county.

It was the second event of it's kind after 400 were tested there in October. Vann said she expected far more to be tested there Friday.

She said the timing could be crucial because many could have been exposed while visiting family over Thanksgiving.

"It puts us at about 5 to 6 days after that, which is the recommended time to get tested if maybe you were exposed," Vann said.

Doctor Vann said the county department of public health is planning more testing events at the Coliseum before and after Christmas and New Year's.