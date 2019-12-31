GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Health Department reports the 16th and 17th case of rabies in the county.

The health department along with the Division of Public Health sent the alert after a raccoon and cat both tested positive for rabies in December.

The department is reminding everyone that rabies circulates within the wildlife population every year.

According to the department, keep these things in mind to avoid the virus:

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with or rescue any wildlife. Never touch any wildlife with your bare hands. If you find a sick or injured animal, call Animal Control at 336-641-5990. Do not try to rescue or treat the animal yourself.

• Avoid any animals that are acting weird. Wild animals are not usually friendly, so be very careful if they approach you.

• Do not try to separate fighting animals.

• Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats, and other wildlife and bring them into your yard.

• Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point. They may carry rabies.

• If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), they should wash the area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to local Animal Control Officers.

For more information on rabies prevention or to schedule an educational program, please contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506.

