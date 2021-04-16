After a rough 2020 for the hospitality industry. Our favorite local hotels are looking to hire new employees to meet the growing demand.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Last year was tough on many industries across the nation. None hit harder than the hotel and travel industries.

But now as travel restrictions loosen, our area is seeing an increase in visitors.

So as a way to let the public know that our local Guilford County hotels are hiring, the Guilford County Hotel Association hosted a job fair today at the Downtown Greensboro Marriott.

After a year where most hotels had to lay off a considerable portion of their staff, hotels are looking to hire again. Including 13 hotels in Guilford county alone.

The Guilford County Hotel Association is excited to host today's job fair, and the G.C.H.A. is even more excited to welcome guests and staff back to the grounds.

Megan Weathersbee is the General Manager at the GSO downtown Marriot. She says in all her years in the business, she's never seen a year like 2020 "It's been over a year. It was March of 2020 when I had to lay off 95% of my team."

But Megan and her colleagues from the Guilford County Hotel Association are happy to say business is up, and so is the demand for more employees.

"To be able to see that we've been running on a skeleton crew because there just hasn't been the demand. And to now see that demand return is so overwhelming. I've gotten to call back some furloughed associates that have been in the building 35 years. Literally opening the doors. And I got to call one of them two days ago and say, hey we're opening breakfast and we want you to come back."