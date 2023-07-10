x
I-40 lanes reopen in Guilford County after crash with entrapment, officials say

Officials said a person is stuck inside their vehicle.
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — I-40 East and I-85 North lanes have reopened after a crash involving an entrapment Monday morning, officials say. 

Guilford County EMS said a person is stuck inside their car after the crash. 

I-40 East near exits 132 and 227 at Mount Hope Church Road and on I-85 North near exits 131 and 132 were blocked for a short time. 

There is no information on what type of vehicle or how many vehicles are involved. There is no estimated lane opening.

WFMY News 2 crews are headed to the area. Stay with us for updates. 

