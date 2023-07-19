Guilford County: If you're 55+ you can work out for just $5 a month

The Evergreens Lifestyle Center at Senior Resources of Guilford just opened up.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Five bucks. What can it buy you?

One fancy coffee, but only medium size.

One hamburger kids’ meal at a fast food place, the chicken is over the $5 mark. A gym membership for an entire month. Seriously, it’s $5 bucks for the month.

“Anyone who is 55 and older and lives in Guilford County is welcome to use the fitness center. This fitness room is an extension of our programs that already help seniors stay active,” said Julie Silverman, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, Senior Resources of Guilford.

The Fitness Room at the Evergreens Lifestyle Center has treadmills, exercise bikes, recumbent bikes, an arm press, and a leg press. You pay a one-time $30 fee to learn how to use the machines.

“We ask for a doctor's note just clearing them to use the center. They meet one on one with a senior fitness expert who shows them how to use the machines, stretching exercises, and guides them on the best ways to use the center. The $30 gives you up to an hour with the senior fitness instructor who can go over the machines with you and from there, it's $5 a month,” said Silverman.

The Evergreens Lifestyle Center and Fitness Room are located at the Senior Resources of Guilford building--- which is on Benjamin Parkway.

Coming up in August, the Evergreens Lifestyle Center will restart its Arthritis Exercise Foundation classes. You can join in. They'll be every Monday at 1 pm.

Got questions?

Greensboro Office:

1401 Benjamin Parkway

Greensboro, NC 27408