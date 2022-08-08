61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center.
Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round.
Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services arrived.
Williams was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m.
Investigators said there was no apparent external trauma to Williams and an autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775