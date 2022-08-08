x
61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies

Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round.
Credit: WNEP

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center.

Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services arrived.

Williams was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m.

Investigators said there was no apparent external trauma to Williams and an autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

