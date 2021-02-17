Guilford County issues State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

More than a half an inch of ice accumulation is expected in the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County officials have declared a state of emergency.

It goes into effect Wednesday night in anticipation of the freezing rain expected on Thursday. More than half an inch of ice accumulation is expected.

Guilford County leaders declared the state of emergency after freezing rain from the past weekend left more than 50,000 across the county without power.

They said power crews from across the state are still working in damaged areas to restore power service caused by the freezing rain, downed trees, and fallen power lines.

Governor Roy Cooper has also declared a state of emergency.

The state of emergency will allow for transportation waivers for utility companies to bring repair crews from out of state to get faster access to communities without power.