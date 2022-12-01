x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Guilford County issues state of emergency ahead of winter storm

It will go into effect Sunday at midnight.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a January 2022 story on what you should do before a winter storm.

Guilford County has declared a local state of emergency because of the potential dangers amid the winter storm.

Our meteorologist predicts the storm will significantly impact the state and specifically, Guilford County could see snow, sleet, and then freezing rain. Those dangerous conditions are likely to result in icy roads and power outages.

The state of emergency will go into effect Sunday at midnight.

Officials urge you to stay off the roads during and after the storm.

RELATED: State of Emergency: Do you still have to go to work?

“Our Emergency Management officials have advised that we are expecting this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Guilford County,” said Chairman Alston. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders time to prepare and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This declaration also gives our first responders the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge our residents to take proper precautions with this storm. Err on the side of caution and take predictions for this winter storm seriously.”

Stay in the know. Sign up for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter

Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775

Related Articles

In Other News

GCS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras to leave post at end of school year