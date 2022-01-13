Guilford County Commissioners discuss possible face covering requirements for the county

During Thursday's night meeting, Guilford County Commissioners will discuss a possible county-wide mask mandate.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday Guilford county leaders will decide whether to reinstate a County-wide mask mandate at 5:00 p.m.

Right now, there is a mask policy, it applies to Gibsonville, Sedalia, Pleasant Garden, and Jamestown. It does not include Greensboro or High Point.

Greensboro and High Point mayors did not opt in to implement the policy, but that all can change depending on what comes out of Thursday's meeting.

Both mayors want to make it clear they aren't against masks. They are still encouraging people to wear them. Both have different reasons as to why they aren't fully on board with the countywide mask mandate decision.