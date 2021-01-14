Guilford County makes changes to restaurant delivery, curbside pickup, and to-go ordering to limit indoor gatherings beginning Friday

The amendment means no on-premises, indoor patronage of restaurants and bars are allowed after 10 p.m., including to-go ordering and pickup.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County is amending its local State of Emergency to prohibit on-premises, indoor patronage of restaurants and bars for to-go ordering and pickup after 10 p.m.

Skip Alston, Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 183, which allows restaurants and bars to expand their delivery and takeout services to include mixed beverages has had an unintended consequence.

He said the order is allowing for large groups of patrons to remain indoors at local restaurants past 10 p.m. in order to place to-go orders.

He also stated, Guilford County has seen an increase in the spread of COVID-19, with a test positivity rate of 13% and rising in the community.

“Opportunities for local businesses to generate revenue must be weighed against doing what is needed to limit the unprecedented spread of COVID-19 in the community,” Alston said.

The amendment means no on-premises, indoor patronage of restaurants and bars are allowed after 10 p.m., including to-go ordering and pickup.

As of Friday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m., delivery, curbside pickup, and to-go ordering must remain outdoors, according to the amendment.

“This is still not the time for social gatherings and visits with others, including friends and extended family members,” Alston said.