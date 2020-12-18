Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigns

Guilford County Commissioners voted Thursday night to accept Marty Lawing's resignation.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing has resigned.

Guilford County Commissioners voted Thursday night to accept his resignation after they came out of closed session.

Lawing has served nearly 8 years in the manager’s position. He submitted his resignation during the closed session meeting.

“Marty has been County Manager since 2013 and has carried Guilford County as far as he could during his tenure,” Board Chairman Skip Alston said. “I thank him for his service to Guilford County and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Commissioners voted to move forward with hiring previous Guilford County Budget Director, Michael Halford as the new county manager.

Halford will bring 27 years of experience back to Guilford County. He was previously hired as budget director for the county in Nov. 2005 but left in April 2020 to serve as Deputy County Manager of Gaston County.