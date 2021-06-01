'I don't want his service to be in vain' | Two Guilford County Marines remembered for service and sacrifice on Memorial Day

Hasker Lee Nesbitt, Jr. and Rodger Dale Cheek were killed in action in Vietnam, both in 1968. The Marines were only 19 years old.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Hasker Lee Nesbitt, Jr., better known as "Sonny," and Rodger Dale Cheek, were two of the many servicemen who never made it home from the Vietnam War. Both Marines were only 19 years old when they were killed.

"He's contributed a whole lot more than what I could even imagine," said Nesbitt's nephew, Christopher Simmons.

"He was special to me because, even though I was young, we were really close," said Harris Cheek of his uncle, "August 17, 1968. He was leading a group in his platoon and he was the first one out and unfortunately, he was shot and killed in action."

Cheek said he was 12 years old the day his family got the news about his uncle.

"We heard stories about how they come to your house, and we knew that when they pulled up and they came to the door in their uniforms...I just remember a lot of them were crying, and at first I didn't really know what what was going on, but once it hit me, it was pretty rough."

Simmons said he never got the chance to meet his uncle, who died before he was born. However, his impact was clear. His service and sacrifice was one of the reasons Simmons decided to enlist himself - serving seven years in the Navy, and taking part in Operation Desert Storm.

"He gave his life for his country," he said, "That was one of the influences. I knew that he had made that sacrifice, and I knew of the sacrifice that had to be made."

This year, and every year, he makes sure his uncle's headstone in High Point's Green Hill Cemetery is taken care of - cleaned and preserved.

"I don't want his service to be in vain."

Both men say their uncles were heroes. Their legacies and their service helped shape the way they view Memorial Day, with the highest regards for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.