GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- — The High Point Police Department tells WFMY News 2 a Welborn Middle School student took a Guilford County School activity bus that belongs to Andrews High School.

High Point Police wouldn't comment on how the student got into the bus, or how he began driving it.

When Guilford County Schools found the bus was missing, they got in touch with High Point Police.

The Police were able to find the bus, and then the student ran from police.

HPPD said the juvenile is now going through the "juvenile process." He has been charged with Larceny of a motor vehicle, trespassing, and resist/delay/obstruct.

We're waiting on a comment from Guilford County Schools.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY