Parent charged for telling daugther to fight other students on Guilford County school bus, police say

Greensboro police said Monica Marcus got on her daughter's school bus and told her to fight two other students on the bus.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A mother is charged after getting on a Guilford County school bus and telling her daughter to fight other students, Greensboro police say.

An officer was notified of a disorder on a school bus, found the bus where the incident occurred, and interviewed the bus driver.

The bus driver said several girls were in an argument before arriving at the Cardinal Apartments on Oak Ridge Road. Once the bus stopped, a parent standing by tried to get on the bus.

The parent, identified as Monica Marcus, walked on the bus, met her daughter near the back, and told her daughter to fight another student on the bus.

A total of three students started fighting. The driver did not call 911 but notified Guilford County Schools (GCS) transportation requesting assistance.

GCS contacted the Northwest Middle School School Resource Officer (SRO) for assistance. The SRO responded but the fight was over before they could arrive.

Marcus was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.