Guilford County mother wants more transparency on COVID cases in school sports

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A Guilford County mother says she wants school officials to communicate more clearly on COVID-19 cases and exposures at her son's school.

Luwanda Smith-Davis says she was notified last week that someone on the Eastern Guilford High School J.V. football team had tested positive for COVID-19. This led to their game getting cancelled, but the varsity game was still on. Smith-Davis says with the connection between the teams, she wondered why both games weren't called off.

"If my son was near this player, I have a right to know as a parent," said Smith-Davis. "My reaction was, 'Oh my God,' because I know that (...) my child has been vaccinated. He's fully vaccinated, but he has an underlying health condition"

According to Guilford county schools, the county health department handles contact tracing and quarantining in partnership with the district. On Monday, Smith-Davis says neither team practices and she was told by text message. They were back on the field Tuesday.

"I text (to the coach), is that safe? They text back. There are certain people that have been told to quarantine," said Smith-Davis.

GCS says only students in close contact with a positive case would get notified unless there is a cluster of five or more linked cases. In that case, all parents and students would be told.

Smith-Davis understands the school needs to keep medical information private but she wants better communication.

"I just want the school to have their individual quarantine policy and disseminate correct information, not one-line sentences," said Smith-Davis.