Guilford County Parks aquatic centers to open on June 5

“We’re doing all that we can to ensure our staff and guests feel safe when we open”, said Dwight Godwin, Guilford County Parks Operations Manager.

Are you ready for a splash in the pool? Well, you just might be in luck! Because Guilford County Parks are set to open the aquatic centers at Bur-Mil Park, HaganStone Park, and Northeast Park beginning June 5 through Sept. 4.

According to a release from Guilford County, the pools will be open 7 days a week. Bur-Mil Park and Northeast Park pools will be open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Hagan-Stone Park pool will be open Monday through Friday noon to 6 p.m

Admission is $5 per person and guests under 2-years-old are free. In order to prevent the spread of COVID, NCDHHS Guidance for Public Pools will be followed.

Staff will perform ongoing and routine cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas and hand sanitizing stations will also be placed around the pool deck.

Guilford County says the following procedures will be in place and are subject to change due to State and County regulations associated with COVID-19.

• Capacity is limited to 140 people at Bur-Mil Park, 120 people at Hagan-Stone Park, and 150 people at Northeast Park. We strongly urge guests to plan visits during the weekday, non-peak hours to avoid crowds. General admission reservations will not be accepted in advance.

• Masks are strongly encouraged while in line to enter, during ticketing and point of sale transactions, and while walking around on the pool deck. Masks are required while indoors. Masks are not required while on pool chairs or entering/exiting the pool; use is prohibited while in the pool.

• Pool chairs are grouped together in two's, six feet apart; pool chairs may not be moved or shared among different households. Guests cannot bring their own chairs.

• Pool parties and daycare visits must be scheduled in advance. No swim lessons will be provided.

• The concession stand will be open. Guests may bring coolers, but alcohol is prohibited.

• Guests must adhere to guidelines and staff directives.

• All other aquatic center rules and procedures are still in effect.