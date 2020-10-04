GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County’s Department of Health and Human Services – Public Health Division along with Partners Ending Homelessness and Guilford County Continuum of Care, have come together to create the Guilford County Homelessness Initiative.

The program will help address coronavirus public health issues being faced by Guilford County’s citizens experiencing homelessness. Guilford County Board of Commissioner Chairman, Jeff Phillips stated,

“The county’s primary role through its Public Health Department is to prevent the spread of the disease County staff have been diligently working on solutions to mitigate the risks of coronavirus spread within our homeless shelters and amongst our homeless population across the county. Addressing the safety and health of our homeless citizens is of critical importance, in addition to the already significant needs being addressed on behalf of all Guilford County citizens since the onset of the crisis.”

“Shelters and other areas for mass congregation are at high risk for the spread of any communicable disease, including COVID-19. It is vital that as a community we work together to plan for the needs of our homeless populations,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County Public Health Director.

The County is continuing to address the rapid spread of the virus through the issuance of the Stay at Home order and the many levels of systems it puts into place.

For more information about the initiative, you can click here.

