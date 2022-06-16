Guilford County Parks opening pools 7 days a week starting Saturday

Pools will be open Saturday through August 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Parks will open its three pools to the public starting Saturday.

Pools will stay open through August 14.

You can stop by Bur-Mil Park, Northeast Park and Hagan-Stone Park:

Weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Northeast pool will be open July 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accommodate the Fireworks Extravagant event starting 4 p.m.

July 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be an entrance fee of $5 for everyone 3 years old and older.