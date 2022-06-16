Guilford County Parks opening pools 7 days a week starting Saturday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Parks will open its three pools to the public starting Saturday.
Pools will stay open through August 14.
You can stop by Bur-Mil Park, Northeast Park and Hagan-Stone Park:
- Weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
- Northeast pool will be open July 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accommodate the Fireworks Extravagant event starting 4 p.m.
- July 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be an entrance fee of $5 for everyone 3 years old and older.
Guilford County Parks is still accepting applications for seasonal employment. If interested, applications are available at www.guilfordcountync.gov. For more information on Guilford County Parks Aquatic centers, call 336-641-7275 or visit www.guilfordparks.com.