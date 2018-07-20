GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- In lieu of upcoming renovations of the county facility, Guilford County has submitted multiple items from the old Guilford County Jail to be sold at an auction.

The auction will be held until Monday, July 30, 2018, with all bids being conducted online via govdeals.com

Available items for auction include office furniture, printers, computers, scanners, exercise equipment, industrial kitchen equipment, industrial washer/dryers and more.

Payment methods for winning bids will only be accepted by Wire Transfer, PayPal, or credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, Discover).

PayPal and credit card purchases are limited to below $5,000. Payments must be submitted online using the GovDeals website. Payments are due in full no later than five business days from the time and date of the close of the auction.

All property is offered for sale as is.

Sold items have to be picked up by appointment (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) during the weeks of August 6-10, 2018 and August 13-17, 2018.

For more information about the online auction, you can e-mail Rochelle Millikan at rmillikan@guilfordcountync.gov.

