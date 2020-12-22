Guilford County Social Services to give extended learning opportunities to students affected by COVID

The program is targeted to qualified families with children in grades K-5 who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — According to a release, Guilford County will be providing an emergency childcare alternative for school-aged children at specific locations in the county to alleviate pressures placed on Guilford County households due to COVID-19.

The program is targeted to qualified families with children in grades K-5 who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the need for remote learning, the release stated.

It will also provide childcare services from January-May 2021 for children not currently receiving subsidy vouchers and would formally be enrolled in an after-school program.