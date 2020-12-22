Guilford County Social Services to give extended learning opportunities to students affected by COVID

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — According to a release, Guilford County will be providing an emergency childcare alternative for school-aged children at specific locations in the county to alleviate pressures placed on Guilford County households due to COVID-19.
The program is targeted to qualified families with children in grades K-5 who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the need for remote learning, the release stated.
It will also provide childcare services from January-May 2021 for children not currently receiving subsidy vouchers and would formally be enrolled in an after-school program.
If interested, an online application is available via the Guilford County website. The application will be available until February 28, 2021, or until all slots are filled. For more information, those interested can contact the Guilford County Department of Social Services at 336-641-3000.