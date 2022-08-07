'It makes us feel really great' | Guilford County public pools hire more lifeguards

There are now 70 lifeguards across Bur-mil park, Northeast park, and Hagan Stone park pools. That number was 52 when the pools opened a month ago.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Progress is being made at Guilford County public pools. More people are now working as lifeguards.

The pools opened up late and in phases this summer because there wasn't enough staff.

With more lifeguards at the pools, parents said it gives them a sense of comfort.

"That means that we have more people to look out for our children and that way they can be safe and have fun," said Denise Quinn.

Bur-mil park supervisor, Todd Moore, said dealing with the lifeguard shortage was not an easy task.

"It’s still an issue but we worked through it. I think the hardest part is over. We’ve got folks in and they are ready to work," said Moore.

That number was at 52 when the pools opened a month ago.

"We’ve had lots of interviews, lots of phone calls, people come by in person. A lot of parents say 'hey my kid they can work' so we are taking them on and I’m glad that they want to join us and hopefully when they do join us they want to come back in the years to come," said Moore.

Andy Clyne brought his son out to Bur-mil park to enjoy the pool. He appreciates knowing there are more lifeguards.

"I think one, it's a great opportunity for the lifeguards. A job in the summertime whether they are in between school and then basically a chance to allow us to come out," said Clyne.

Guilford County Parks Department Director says on average 1200 to 1500 people show up to the pools on the weekend. They said the job of lifeguard benefits not only the community but the employee as well.

"It gives them an opportunity to give back to the community where they are doing a job that is very important to the safety of everyone for that enjoyable experience," said Dwight Godwin.