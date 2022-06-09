Guilford County opening 3 public pools this weekend

Pools at Bur-Mil Park, Northeast Park, and Hagan-Stone Park are opening a little later this summer due to a lifeguard shortage.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Parks is opening three public pools a little later this summer in order to address a staffing shortage.

Starting Saturday, June 11, Bur-Mil Park pool in Greensboro, Northeast Park pool in Gibsonville, and Hagan-Stone Park in Pleasant Garden will open for weekend use only.

Guilford County Government officials said the late opening is part of a phased approach to addressing a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

“Despite the nationwide lifeguard shortage, we’ve worked incredibly hard to hire, train, and certify lifeguard staff, but they need on-the-stand training to handle the large crowds we expect this summer,” Dwight Godwin, Guilford County Parks Department Director, said. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely and scale up our operations as soon as we feel we can safely do so.”

Pools will be open Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Weekday hours are expected to begin on June 20.

The daily entrance fee is $5 per person. Children under 2 years old get in free.

Memberships won't be sold this year.