GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford county health officials confirm there's been another case of animal Rabies in the county.

It was a cat found on NC Highway 62 in Julian.

This is the 12th confirmed case of animal rabies in 2019.

Pet owners beware, NC law requires all domestic pets whether they're indoors or outdoor to be vaccinated.

Call animal control if you find a sick or injured animal at 336-641-5990.

