'It's great, great publicity for us' | Guilford County reacts to influx of fans for Wyndham Championship

Tournament officials announced Tuesday that 15,000 spectators per day will be able to attend in August.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Fans are coming back to the Wyndham Championship in 2021 - 15,000 of them, every day of the tournament in August.

After the blur of a year that was 2020, many say they're excited for this influx of spectators, and what it means to everyone in Guilford County.

Henri Fourrier, President and CEO of the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, told WFMY News 2 the tournament is a big deal for the city and the surrounding area - topping the resume of events that come here. The fan limit may be 15,000 now, but he wouldn't be surprised if that number grows in a couple of months.

"I think it's going to feel, for the most part, like it's back fully open," he said, "It's a moving target, kind of. We're rolling forwards and I would like to think that as we get closer to the tournament, that maybe if things are better... then they will allow more fans to come in."

Fourrier said the Wyndham is also an opportunity to showcase the best of the Triad.

"One of the biggest aspects that I think people overlook is the national television exposure that we get for four days. You know, they're talking about Greensboro. It's great, great publicity for us."

More fans means more money invested locally - at restaurants, like SidWill's Cafe and Catering in Jamestown. The owners said fans returning for the tournament is certainly something to celebrate.