Guilford County reinfections raise questions about coronavirus immunity

Now some answers from the Guilford County Health Department as they report the first local cases of reinfection. That's where someone tested positive for the virus. Then they went through all the symptoms, had a negative test, and more than 3 months later tested positive again.



The health department says out of all the people that have been tested since March, there have been some reinfections, not a lot. Still they say it proves the immunity you get from having coronavirus only lasts so long.



"It is concerning that people are being reinfected, but it's not surprising with many infections you can become reinfected. The coronavirus is similar to colds that we get during the winter season, and you all know we can be reinfected with colds," said Susan Hawks, Community Nursing Services Manager.



So what about the vaccine? Researchers say they need more research. Kevin Maki of the IU School of Public Health is launching a study into immunity. He points out this is all new territory, but there's promise in early findings.