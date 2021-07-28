Guilford County reinstates mandatory mask policy in county buildings

Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said he supports the decision.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County announced Wednesday that it will reinstate its mandatory mask policy for those who are vaccinated or not in any county building.

An email was sent out to county employees Wednesday informing them of the mask policy change.

“Given the trends in our policy metrics and increases in rates of community spread and hospitalizations related to COVID-19, and after consulting with our Public Health and Emergency Services teams, I am revising our indoor masking protocols. This change will support our work to ensure the safety of our teams and the public, and to protect the continuity of our operations. In the coming weeks, we will continue to monitor key community indicators and make recommendations as the Delta Variant continues to impact our County,” Guilford County Manager Michael Halford said.

“We know that masking is effective in preventing the spread of the virus. Our county employees are responsible for providing essential services such as EMS, Child Protective Services and Public Health. In order to keep our teams safe and healthy, so that they may continue to serve the public, we must take every precaution; it just makes sense,” Alston said.