Guilford County GOP nominates Michael Logan again to fill GCS school district seat

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about how legislation could strip Bill Goebel from his seat on the Guilford County School Board.

The saga continues in the controversy surrounding the District 3 seat on the Guilford County Schools Board.

The Guilford County Republican Party nominated Michael Logan again to fill the seat.

A new state law clears the way for lawmakers to remove Bill Goebel from his seat.

The board appointed him several months ago after Pat Tillman left to become a county commissioner.

The county Republican Party wanted to appoint Logan from the start, but the board kept rejecting him.

It said the board violated state law when it appointed Goebel, leading to the law change.

Goebel said the law doesn't remove him from his seat and is suing to keep it.

“We are confident Mr. Logan will represent District 3 well. His unique perspective and experience as an educator is invaluable to the Board of Education. As a Board member, Mr. Logan looks forward to serving the parents and students with the same enthusiastic tenacity as he did as a teacher. Mr. Logan is very approachable and intends to be active and visible in his district," Chairman Chris Meadows said.

