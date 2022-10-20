Guilford County residents take advantage of early voting, here's how you can too!

North Carolina early voting runs from Oct. 20 through Nov. 5.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — On the Southside of Greensboro, Brown Recreation center had a constant flow of voters in and out early Thursday morning.

This location is just one of 15 early voting sites in Guilford County.

You've got until Saturday Nov. 5th if you want to cast your ballot early.

According to the Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt, the earlier you vote, the easier the process becomes.

"Early voting is great. You may have an issue with your registration, if you've moved out of the county and come back and registered somewhere else, it's easy to get that worked out at early voting. Plus, you have the convenience of having 15 sites you can go to," Charlie Collicutt, Director of Guilford County Board of Elections

If you are registered to vote, or even if you're not quite sure, this is the perfect time to get out to the polls and make sure your voice is heard.

That's what many of your neighbors did Thursday.

"If you have a voice, if you pay taxes if you're concerned about you and your environment you need to make it heard. Don't sit at home and discuss it with your neighbors. Go out and vote, because it's the only thing that's going to count," Leroy Johnson, Guilford County early voter said.