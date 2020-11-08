Guilford County School Board meets ahead of new school year.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras told board members students will learn from recorded lessons during first few weeks of remote learning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The final countdown to the 2020 school year is here as districts plan to start the new year in just 6 days.

Guilford County Schools is facing a potential problem as it prepares to start the school year online.

It's struggling to find enough devices for students.

The Board of Education discussed those technology needs at length during an hours-long meeting Tuesday.

Board members also asked about what it will look like as teachers return to the classroom to prepare ahead of the first day. The superintendent presented a document teachers will be given Wednesday.

It showed that many students will receive recorded lessons for the first three weeks and that teachers will spend two hours each school day meeting with students individually or in small groups.

"Live instruction online will not take place in most schools until after Labor Day. Teachers and counselors will assess and meet with students, conduct student orientation sessions and touch base individually," said GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras.

Contreras said teachers will be able to teach remotely from their classrooms this year and they can bring their own children to campus with them if needed.

Around 400 teachers have been approved to teach from home, many of them due to health concerns.

The district has chosen 13 schools to serve as learning centers for students without internet connections. The superintendent said these will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays but stresses they will not work like a normal school.

"One teacher or supervisor cannot possibly teach all grade levels and subjects. This is about providing internet access in a safe and secure environment to help bridge the technology gap in our communities," Contreras said