GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools (GCS) is proposing a $2 billion master plan to overhaul its aging schools. As part of the plan, it would rebuild 22 schools and renovate 19 more.

Parents, teachers, and the community have questions, comments, and concerns about the proposed plan after it was announced. That's why WFMY News 2 is teaming up with Guilford County Schools for a live roundtable discussion - to clear up any misconceptions.

The Guilford County Schools roundtable discussion will be held on Wednesday, December 18 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

WFMY News 2 will live stream the roundtable on Facebook, Youtube and on the WFMY News 2 site. We’ll also bring it live on air from 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

If you have questions share them on our Facebook stream and we can answer them as they come in.

BACKGROUND

The school district unveiled the massive plan to overhaul the school system in November. A consulting firm called Cooperative Strategies drafted a plan that initially called for $2,045,675,000.

The bulk of the money - around $800 million - would focus on rebuilding the worst schools in the district, according to GCS. This means knocking them down and starting over. About $400 million would be put toward 19 other schools for full renovations.

List of schools recommended to be rebuilt:

Allen Jay Elementary Bessemer Elementary Brooks Global Claxton Elementary Foust Elementary Frazier Elementary Irving Park Elementary Jackson 6-12 Prep Academy Joyner Elementary Kirkman Park Elementary Kiser Middle School Millis Road Elementary Montlieu Elementary Morehead Elementary Northwood Elementary Page High School Peck K-8 Southern High School Sternberger Elementary Vandalia Elementary Washington K-8 Weaver Academy (McIver Site)

List of schools recommended to be fully renovated:

1. Newcomers School (Academy at Smith site)

2. Allen MS

3. Alternative Programs (Weaver site)

4. Andrew HS

5. Erwin Montessori (Archer site)

6. General Greene ES

7. Grimsley HS

8. High Point Central HS

9. Jones k-8

10. Lincoln Academy

11. Early College HS Leadership Academy 6-12 (Swann site)

12. Northeast HS

13. Parkview Village ES

14. Penn-Griffin 6-12 VPA

15. Sedgefield ES

16. Shadybrook ES

17. Smith HS

18. Welborn/Kearns 6-12

19. Western HS

List of Recommended Building Closings: 13 school buildings and 11 administration buildings, a result of program moves, school and administration consolidation

Brown Summit MS Cone ES Doris Henderson Newcomers Schools Erwin Montessori Hampton ES Madison ES Murphey ES Oak Hill ES Peeler ES SCALE-Greensboro/Twilight Southern ES Sumner ES Wiley ES Merritt Drive Annex (admin) Prescott Street Tech Department (admin) Lees Chapel (admin) Franklin Boulevard (admin) Franklin Boulevard/Moen Transportation (admin) Eugene Street (admin) Laughlin Professional Center (admin) Psychological Services (admin) Market Street (admin) Grimes Ave Warehouse (admin) Naco Road Maintenance (admin)

