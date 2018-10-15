GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — Can you believe six months ago today we were dealing with this?

A tornado tearing through Greensboro, damaging homes, businesses, and three schools in the process.

One of the most striking things when you drive by these schools is their marquee still features events from last spring.

GCS can't move on though, not even changing the signs until their insurance claims are figured out.

If you look at Peeler, Hampton, and Erwin Montessori Elementary Schools you might not know six months have passed.

Cleanup hasn't been able to really even start because Guilford County Schools are still negotiating with insurance about how much money they should get.

"It's just a process. If nothing else just inventory, and talking about the more detailed piece of this work," said GCS Chief Operation Officer, Scott McCulley.

Details can bog down the whole process because this part of a school might have upgrades that part doesn't so it isn't all one flat number.

Details can make a big money difference in the end. GCS says this should be the longest part of the rebuilding process.

"I do expect that here shortly that will be wrapped up. I think both sides, everybody is excited to get this piece wrapped up and moved on," said McCulley.

GCS Chief Operation Officer Scott McCulley referenced 'this piece.' That is because there are still several other pieces to figure out.

That's why the school system isn't yet sure about the plan for the three schools going forward.

© 2018 WFMY