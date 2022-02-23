Guilford County public, charter school students return to class with optional masks

Students in Guilford County are back in the classroom under new guidance allowing optional masks.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Guilford County students didn't have to wear masks at school.

Students and teachers across the county said they felt like today was like any other school day, even though it was the first time in two years they had the option at GCS and at Phoenix Academy.

"I don't think a lot has changed it's just wearing a mask," one 7th grader at Phoenix Academy said.

"I would say the majority are not probably 60/40 or 70/30, something like that, but there really hasn't been a fuss about it or anything because they're just going about their normal day," Jesse Tripp said.

Tripp is a coach and P.E. teacher at Grimsley High School. He said even with the new change, students and staff didn't notice a major change.

"I'm sure it's a relief for some kids and then for others that want to continue wearing it they just gonna continue doing what they've been doing," Tripp said.

Head football coach and weight training teacher, Darryl Brown, hopes this is a good step forward.

"I would like to think that we're moving in the right direction to keep schools the way they are now," Brown said.

It's a similar reaction at Phoenix Academy, a charter school in High Point. Today was also their students' first day back with the option.

"We're still going through the process and having conversations with our students, with each other, with our families and just kind of checking temperatures to see what that could look like," Phoenix Academy teacher Brant Short said even with the option, many students opted to keep wearing masks.